Sending up prayers for one of music’s most influential personalities. On Weds (May 24) news broke that #TinaTurner, the rock’n’roll star who became an entertainment darling in the 1980s, has passed away after a long illness.

She was 83 years old. Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, had suffered ill health in recent years, being diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and having a kidney transplant in 2017.⁣

Known as the Queen of Rock’n Roll, Turner was born in Brownsville, Tennessee. In a statement from Bernard Doherty, her spokesperson, she said, “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com