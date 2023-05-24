Sending up prayers for one of music’s most influential personalities. On Weds (May 24) news broke that #TinaTurner, the rock’n’roll star who became an entertainment darling in the 1980s, has passed away after a long illness.
She was 83 years old. Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, had suffered ill health in recent years, being diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and having a kidney transplant in 2017.
Known as the Queen of Rock’n Roll, Turner was born in Brownsville, Tennessee. In a statement from Bernard Doherty, her spokesperson, she said, “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
