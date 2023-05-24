Radio One Exclusives

Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83

Published on May 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE
La chanteuse américaine Tina Turner

Source: James Andanson / Getty

Sending up prayers for one of music’s most influential personalities. On Weds (May 24) news broke that #TinaTurner, the rock’n’roll star who became an entertainment darling in the 1980s, has passed away after a long illness.

She was 83 years old. Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, had suffered ill health in recent years, being diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and having a kidney transplant in 2017.⁣

Known as the Queen of Rock’n Roll, Turner was born in Brownsville, Tennessee. In a statement from Bernard Doherty, her spokesperson, she said, “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from Majic 102.1
Close