You know Terry even if you don’t know Terry. Somebody you know in the city of Houston has either been impacted, changed or encouraged by Terry. As the co-founder of the League HTX , entrepreneur, author, trainer, husband, and father he has demonstrated and modeled what it means to impact in the midst of opposition and challenging circumstances. Holding a bachelors degree in communications, a masters degree in health and human performance, and an accredited certificate in faith based life coaching, Terry now walks in a new lane that fully expresses his passion to call out greatness in the human heart.
Tune in as we highlight the rest of The Nineteen presented by @HoustonChevy, @hancockwhitney @usarmy @aetna, @niaculturalcenterinc, @baytownparksandrec
We Are One: Radio ONE Houston Celebrates Terry Williams was originally published on theboxhouston.com
