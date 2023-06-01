The award-winning Chef Vicky V is a native Houstonian that received her culinary training at the JNA Institute of Culinary Arts in Philadelphia. Since moving back to Houston, she has brought joy to the culinary food scene as a Chef Consultant, Food Stylist, Influencer, Media Producer, Black Restaurant Liaison, and owner of the Honeysuckle Inn. She rebranded herself as the Queen of Yum in 2020 with a powerful engine of followers called the “yumcrumb” behind her. She has worked with major brands like HEB, Glory Greens, and Alto Luxury ride share.
Tune in as we highlight the rest of The Nineteen presented by @HoustonChevy, @hancockwhitney @usarmy @aetna, @niaculturalcenterinc, @baytownparksandrec
We Are One: Radio ONE Houston Celebrates Chef Vicky V was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
[WATCH IT HERE] Ali Siddiq 'The Domino Effect II: LOSS'
-
Beyoncé Pens A Sweet Message To Blue Ivy After Renaissance Performance
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Who Knew? Rocsi Diaz And Joe Take Their Romance On Vacation
-
Plastic Surgeon Linked To Jacky Oh Is ‘Liposuction & BBL Specialist’ With Negative Online Reviews
-
Rickey Smiley Nominated for Houston's Best Morning Show!