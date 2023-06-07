Make a toast to one of Houston’s tastemakers. Steve Rogers is not only the owner The Bar 5015 in the historic 3rd Ward district. He also the owner of The Warwick, Rockhouse Bar and Grill. After 2 renovations 5015 is the prize of Almeda with their Legends Only series becoming a must attend event in the city. Steve and his team also use their venues to impact the community with give back events and charitable events being hosted their at least once a month. The Nineteen presented by @HoustonChevy, @hancockwhitney @usarmy @aetna, @niaculturalcenterinc, @baytownparksandrec
We Are One: Radio ONE Houston Celebrates Steve Rogers was originally published on theboxhouston.com
