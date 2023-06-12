Larry C. Stephens, Jr. has over 25 years of banking experience and is the Regional President for South Texas at Hancock Whitney Bank. Larry has worked for Hancock Whitney in total for over 18 years. Larry holds a Bachelor of Science in Management from the University of New Orleans (1998) and Master of Business Administration – Finance Concentration from the University of New Orleans (2004). Additionally, Larry served as an Intelligence Specialist in the U.S. Navy Reserve. Larry has a passion for the growth and development of young people and firmly believes in the importance of mentoring. In that regard, he currently serves on the board of Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas (Executive Committee Member) and the YMCA of Greater Houston. Larry has also served as a head coach in the West Sugar Land Little League, coached multiple seasons of youth recreational basketball, and participated in various mentoring roles / presentation engagements throughout the Houston area..The Nineteen presented by @HoustonChevy, @hancockwhitney @usarmy @aetna, @niaculturalcenterinc, @baytownparksandrec
We Are One: Radio ONE Houston Celebrates Larry Stephens was originally published on theboxhouston.com
