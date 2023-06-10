KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Sgt 1st Class Huddleston is firm in his commitment to being all he can be by constantly improving his status as a Soldier and leader. He graduated from multiple professional development courses, including the Warrior Leaders Course, the Advanced Leader Course, Senior Leader Course and Equal Opportunity Leader Course. With the intent of helping others maximize their potential, he became a Recruiter for the U.S. Army. A true Texan, his heart is never far from home, as has served two tours in the Houston Army Recruiting Battalion and will soon move to the Army Medical Command to recruit Texans currently in the medical field. The Nineteen presented by @HoustonChevy, @hancockwhitney @usarmy @aetna, @niaculturalcenterinc, @baytownparksandrec

We Are One: Radio ONE Houston Celebrates SGT 1st Class Gerard Huddleston was originally published on theboxhouston.com