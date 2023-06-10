Sgt 1st Class Huddleston is firm in his commitment to being all he can be by constantly improving his status as a Soldier and leader. He graduated from multiple professional development courses, including the Warrior Leaders Course, the Advanced Leader Course, Senior Leader Course and Equal Opportunity Leader Course. With the intent of helping others maximize their potential, he became a Recruiter for the U.S. Army. A true Texan, his heart is never far from home, as has served two tours in the Houston Army Recruiting Battalion and will soon move to the Army Medical Command to recruit Texans currently in the medical field. The Nineteen presented by @HoustonChevy, @hancockwhitney @usarmy @aetna, @niaculturalcenterinc, @baytownparksandrec
We Are One: Radio ONE Houston Celebrates SGT 1st Class Gerard Huddleston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
[WATCH IT HERE] Ali Siddiq 'The Domino Effect II: LOSS'
-
Anita Baker Drags Babyface and His Fans On Twitter Following Concert Debacle
-
John Amos: Hospitalization Reveals Elder Abuse, Says Daughter
-
Out and Proud: Black LGBTQ Celebs Who Put a Ring On It
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Who Knew? Rocsi Diaz And Joe Take Their Romance On Vacation
-
Plastic Surgeon Linked To Jacky Oh Is ‘Liposuction & BBL Specialist’ With Negative Online Reviews
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?