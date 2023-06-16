Toosii joins Incognito & DJ Misses on this week’s New And Making Noise! Fresh off of the release of his second album Nau’Jour and his biggest single ever “Favorite Song,” Toosii goes in-depth with Inc & Misses to describe exactly how he crafted the worldwide smash.
Before some of the biggest Hip-Hop and R&B artists sell-out arenas, they hit up New & Making Noise, an audio music discovery podcast that gives listeners the exclusive download on the hottest artists and tracks before they rise up the charts. Hosted by National Media Personalities, Hot 107.9’s Incognito, DJ Misses and A-Plus.
The post Toosii Joins Incognito & DJ Misses on the New and Making Noise podcast appeared first on Black America Web.
