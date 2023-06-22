Listen Live
Kirk Franklin’s Reunion Tour Coming To Houston November 19

Together again for one special night in Houston

Published on June 22, 2023

The Reunion Tour

Toyota Center is excited to host “The Reunion Tour” on November 19! The tour will feature performances from several beloved gospel stars all on one stage. Israel Houghton, David and Tamela Mann, Kirk Franklin, The Clark Sisters, Tye Tribbett, New Breed, Texas-based choir The Family and God’s Property will all grace the Toyota Center stage for a night you won’t want to miss! Tickets go on sale June 23 and 10:00am CST.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

