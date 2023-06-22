Toyota Center is excited to host “The Reunion Tour” on November 19! The tour will feature performances from several beloved gospel stars all on one stage. Israel Houghton, David and Tamela Mann, Kirk Franklin, The Clark Sisters, Tye Tribbett, New Breed, Texas-based choir The Family and God’s Property will all grace the Toyota Center stage for a night you won’t want to miss! Tickets go on sale June 23 and 10:00am CST.
Kirk Franklin’s Reunion Tour Coming To Houston November 19 was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Anita Baker Drags Babyface and His Fans On Twitter Following Concert Debacle
-
Out and Proud: Black LGBTQ Celebs Who Put a Ring On It
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Houston Icon Big Pokey Passes Away at 45
-
Houston’s Home Depot Hottie Quits Job: ‘Everybody On Twitter Hates Me’
-
Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann
-
Happy Father’s Day: 8 Sexy Black Daddies
-
Congrats! Naturi Naughton-Lewis And Hubby Two Lewis Welcome Baby Boy