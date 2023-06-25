Big Pokey‘s family and friends are inviting the public to come and celebrate his life. This is a family-friendly event that will consist of Food Trucks, Music by DJ Big Tho, and a presentation. The event is free and attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. There is no cost for entry.
NEW LOCATION
Due to an overwhelming response, Big Pokey’s family and the City of Houston have changed the location for today’s celebration. Please see graphic for updated info or check out event details below.
Community Celebration Honoring the Life of Big Pokey
SUNDAY, JUNE 25TH
6:00 PM
CITY HALL
901 BAGBY ST
HOUSTON, TX
New Location: City Hall Will Host Big Pokey's Celebration of Life Today at 6pm was originally published on theboxhouston.com
