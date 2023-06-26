Surviving Texas Summer: Lower Costs, Cooling Stations, & More

It just got Real REAL, Real FAST in Texas with temperatures climbing above 100 degrees every single day this week! According to the Ready Campaign, “In extreme heat your body works extra hard to maintain a normal temperature, which can lead to death. Extreme heat is responsible for the highest number of annual deaths among all weather-related hazards.”
To top it off, the heat index is suggesting 110 to 117 degrees! So what do we do to escape this earthy oven?! The U.S. government is seeing a similar spike in weather across the country, so to prepare for extreme temperatures we’ve got a few tips below!
- Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device. Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort, but do not reduce body temperature or prevent heat-related illnesses.
- Take cool showers or baths.
- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Weather-strip doors and windows
- If you are unable to afford your cooling costs, weatherization or energy-related home repairs, contact the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for help!
- Signs:
- Extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees F) taken orally
- Red, hot and dry skin with no sweat
- Rapid, strong pulse
- Dizziness, confusion or unconsciousness
If you suspect heat stroke, call 9-1-1 or get the person to a hospital immediately. Cool down with whatever methods are available until medical help arrives. Do not give the person anything to drink.
HEAT CRAMPS
- Signs: Muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms or legs
HEAT EXHAUSTION
- Signs: Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, fast or weak pulse, dizziness, headache, fainting, nausea, vomiting
Graphics by Ready Campaign: Extreme Heat
Are you looking for places to stay cool? Check out this list courtesy of WFAA!
Dallas County
- Carr P. Collins Social Service Center (Dallas)
- Garland Corps Community Center
- Irving Corps Community Center
- Oak Cliff Corps Community Center
- Pleasant Grove Corps Community Center
Denton County
- Denton Corps Community Center
- Lewisville Corps Community Center
Collin County
- Plano Corps Community Center
- McKinney Corps Community Center
Tarrant County
- Arlington Corps Community Center
- J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center (mobile canteen)
Ellis County
- Waxahachie Corps Community Center
MORE TIPS TO BEAT THE HEAT
