[VIDEO] Friends, Family, Fans & Peers Celebrate Big Pokey At City Hall

On Sunday, June 25th, friends, family, peers and supporters flocked downtown to Houston’s City Hall in order to celebrate the life and musical impact of Big Pokey, an artist who helped push the city’s Hip-Hop scene to new heights and left a lasting impact on the sound of H-Town.

The celebration, originally set to take place at Yellowstone Park, was moved to City Hall following an unprecedented outpouring of fanfare who wanted to be on hand for the event.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and District D council member Carolyn Shabazz extended open harms to Big Pokey’s family, while also acknowledging his influence as part of Houston’s legendary Screwed Up Click. SUC members Lil Keke and DJ Michael “5000” Watts shared memories of the later rapper, who passed on June 18th after collapsing onstage during a live performance in Beaumont, Texas.

Following the City Hall commemoration, the celebration of life resumed at Yellowstone Park. Classic cars drove up and down the nearby streets, proudly blasting classic jams from the rapper affectionately known as Poyo.

That very night, Pokey received a special acknowledgment during the memoriam portion of the 2023 BET Awards.

On Friday, June 30th, the public will have an opportunity to pay their respects to Big Pokey during a public viewing. There will not be a formal service during this time and no filming or photos will be allowed. Guests will be monitored by security to assure privacy.

Public Viewing Location

St John’s Downtown Church

2019 Crawford Street

Time

6p-8p

Date

Friday, June 30th

