Shaq Touches Down In H-Town For Grand Opening Of ‘Big Chicken’ Restaurant

If there’s one thing Houstonians love, it’s a great new restaurant to try out.

So just in time for summer, basketball great and business mogul Shaquille O’Neal not only announced that he’d be investing in the city with an all-new eatery, but he also came to town to help kick off the grand opening of Big Chicken (9630 Westheimer Rd Ste 1000), a tasty new spot that boasts bountiful chicken sandwiches, super-stacked fries and so much more.

Of course, 97.9 The Box received a special invitation to take part in the opening day celebrations. The Box crew came with a full appetite and were treated to a feast, served fresh and hot.

Hometown legend Z-Ro also stopped by to check out the eatery for himself, greeting fans and taking time to congratulate Shaq on his latest business venture. Fellow NBA star Steve Francis also popped in to check out Houston’s newest food spot for himself.

About Big Chicken

With taste at the forefront, Big Chicken delivers a menu that fuses home-cooked childhood favorites with bold new flavors. Come try our signature dish Lucille’s Mac ‘n’ Cheese, just the way mom made it – but with a crispy Cheez-It® crust! Big Chicken aims to create a fun family haven that both comforts and delights. Visit bigchicken.com for more.

