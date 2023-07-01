2023 National Battle of the Bands: August 26 at NRG Stadium

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The “National Battle of the Bands” event was established as the premier kickoff to the fall marching band season, featuring electrifying performances by the country’s top Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands.

This exciting event not only captivates diverse audiences – including teens, young adults, families, college-educated professionals, blue-collar workers, and active seniors – but also highlights the cultural significance of HBCU bands.

