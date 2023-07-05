White Powder Substance in White House Found to be Cocaine

The White House was briefly evacuated and closed after a suspicious white powder, which tested positive for “cocaine hydrochloride,” was found Sunday evening.
The substance was discovered in a common area of the West Wing during a routine Secret Service check. A senior law enforcement official said that it was in a storage facility in a cubby regularly used by White House staff and guests to store cell phones, according to CBS. This particular area houses the Oval Office, multiple top aid and support staff offices, and is accessible to tourists.
NPR reported that the fire department “quickly determined the item to be non-hazardous” after an initial evaluation, though the rapid preliminary test did identify traces of cocaine. It was sent for further testing by emergency crews.
The White House opened soon after.
President Biden was not present at the White House during the discovery. He and his entire family left for Camp David on Friday, returning on Tuesday.
Its exact point of entry is yet to be determined.
