Stepping into the rap game at just 14 years old with her hit song ‘Roxanne’s Revenge’, our next guest is undoubtedly a hip hop OG! Roxanne Shante joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to talk career, biopic, and more.

She takes us all the way to the start of her rap journey, describing living in the projects and battle rapping in the New York City streets. Da Brat credits her for being one of the artists who paved the way for her, as she was one of the only women recognized in the rap industry at that time.

Many warned her that the hip hop would soon expire, however, they were wrong. Fortunately, the genre celebrates its 50th anniversary this year!

“They were telling up that this has an expiration date like milk, so you’re going to have to get everything out of it while you can, but here we are 50 years later and that milked has turned into some cheese forreal!” Roxanne explained

See: Black Music Awards Blue Carpet: SWV, Robin Thicke, Tweet, Roxanne Shante + More! [WATCH EXCLUSIVE]

Catch her biopic Roxanne Roxanne and Unsung episode on the big screen, and follow her on all social media platforms @imroxanneshante

Roxanne Shante Speaks Career and Biopic on the RSMS [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com