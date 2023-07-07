Da Brat and Wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [PHOTOS]

Baby Alert! Congrats to rapper Da Brat and her wife on the birth of their son, True!
Da Brat, 49, and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris, 41, welcomed a baby boy to the world on Thursday, July 6th at 8:30p EST. He weighed in at a healthy 7 pounds and 8 ounces, measuring 20 inches long.
“I can’t BELIEVE he came out of me! Feels like a dream. He’s PERFECT in every way,” Brat tells PEOPLE magazine.
The couple shares their love story on their hit WE TV show Brat Loves Judy. On Season 4, which aired its finale episode this past June, they give an inside look on their in vitro fertilization (IVF) and pregnancy journey. Though Jesseca has previously birthed one daughter and two sons, this is Da Brat’s first pregnancy and their first shared child.
See: Judy Harris-Dupart Gives the Scoop on Season 3 of ‘Brat Loves Judy’ [TRAILER]
In regards to naming the little one, Harris-Dupart says, “His name had been True Legend Harris-Dupart but now that we’ve met him we are tempted to name him PERFECT,” according to PEOPLE.
We are wishing the best for the Harris-Duparts!
was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
