Register Today: Job Fair July 13 at World Harvest Outreach Church

Texas Workforce Commission has partner with the Athletes Economic Alliance of Texas (AEA) a 501C3 to fight high unemployment rates in underserved communities in Houston. For 2023 the focus is the Sunnyside community, and 2 Job Fairs are scheduled for the year.

For more information or to get registered click here

Their next Job Fair will be held Thursday July 13th from 10am-2pm at the World Harvest Outreach Church located in Sunnyside.

Over 40 employers will be there to offer career choices in several growing career fields. The Job Fair will provide Full and Part-time jobs opportunities, certification and apprentice program for people interested in learning specialized job skills, exploring creative tendencies, and building a solid work ethic. Invited guest are Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Councilwoman Evans Shabazz.

Workforce careers don’t have to include hard hats and safety goggles, they can also include accountants, business administrators, and paralegal assistants. When people think of careers in health and safety, nursing and firefighting usually come to mind. But there are so many other career options available for those looking for a great-paying job.

Everyone looking to get hired is welcome!

