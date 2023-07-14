Jamie Foxx & Colin Firth To Produce Luther Vandross Documentary

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Now that it appears that Jamie Foxx is out and about and on the mend, he’s announced a new project. He and British actor Colin Firth (Kingsman: The Secret Service) are producing a documentary on crooner Luther Vandross.

Vandross is the eight-time Grammy winner who started his career as a background singer, then became the frontman for the ’80s group Change. He began his solo career with the 1981 album Never Too Much, a song and album that are R&B classics. Vandross was known for his velvety vocals and ballads, including a remake of “Superstar” and the wedding perennial “Here and Now.”

Though fans believed Vandross was gay, he never came out publicly in his lifetime. He also struggled with his weight going up and down throughout his career. He died of a heart attack in 2005 at the age of 54.

“Luther is one of our GOATs,” Foxx said in a statement. “He’s one of the greatest singers in the history of music. It is truly an honor to be a part of the team to help bring this incredible story to the masses.”

Vandross did a number of duets, including ones with Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Cheryl Lynn, Dionne Warwick, and Beyoncé, who appeared with her father in Vandross’ “Dance With My Father” video. The song won a Grammy for Song of the Year at the 2003 Grammy Awards.

Patti Labelle, Aretha Franklin, and Stevie Wonder sang at his funeral, which was attended by Alicia Keys, Usher and Dionne Warwick.

His family and estate are on board with the project, and filmmakers say they have access to Vandross’ personal archives and that his story will be told completely, including his “personal struggles.”

Dawn Porter of The Ladybug Diaries and the doc John Lewis: Good Trouble will direct.

“Like so many, I have always loved Luther’s music, but I had no idea of the breadth and scope of his artistry,” Porter said. “I think people will be surprised at how much he accomplished in his tragically short life. It is a joy to be able to share his true story.”

