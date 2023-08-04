WHO: CONCORD AT GULFGATE
WHAT: BACK PACK GIVEAWAY
WHEN: FRIDAY, AUGUST 11TH 3-5:30PM
WHERE: 7120 Village Way, Houston, Texas 77087
Concord at Gulfgate: Back Pack Give Away! Friday August 11th was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56
-
Black Barbie Played A Positive Role In Shaping Little Black Girls’ Self-Image
-
Flyaway Contest: Win a Trip to SweatFest 2023 in Punta Cana
-
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Vice President Sets the Record Straight, Summer Heat & More
-
Angus Cloud, Fan-Favorite Star of HBO’s Euphoria, Dead at 25
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Talk Relocating For Zaya And Teaching Their Kids Compassion In ‘PARENTS’
-
Open Mic Night at Rockhouse: We're Looking For The BEST Singers in H-Town