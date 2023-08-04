Listen Live
Concord at Gulfgate: Back Pack Give Away! Friday August 11th

Published on August 4, 2023

Back To School 2023

Source: General / Radio One


WHO: CONCORD AT GULFGATE

WHAT:  BACK PACK GIVEAWAY

WHEN: FRIDAY, AUGUST 11TH 3-5:30PM

WHERE: 7120 Village Way, Houston, Texas 77087

