Help Houston-area students start the school year off the right way. Drop pencils, pens, backpacks and more off at the School Supply Drive, taking place August 19th at 784 Davidson St.
Event will be a fun family day with food, snacks, a water slide, games PLUS a live DJ!
WHAT: School Supply Drive
WHEN: August 19th, 2023
WHERE: 784 Davidson St., Houston TX, 77091
TIME: 10am-2pm
Support Our Students: Drop Items Off At The School Supply Drive August 19th was originally published on theboxhouston.com
