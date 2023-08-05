Support Our Students: Drop Items Off At The School Supply Drive August 19th

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Help Houston-area students start the school year off the right way. Drop pencils, pens, backpacks and more off at the School Supply Drive, taking place August 19th at 784 Davidson St.

Event will be a fun family day with food, snacks, a water slide, games PLUS a live DJ!

WHAT: School Supply Drive

WHEN: August 19th, 2023

WHERE: 784 Davidson St., Houston TX, 77091

TIME: 10am-2pm

