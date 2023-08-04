Stellar Award-winning gospel artist Pastor Mike Jr. joins Get Up Mornings to talk new music and new stellar awards!
From launching his first EP during the pandemic to now, he’s definitely come a long way. Not only was Pastor Mike Jr. at the the 2023 Stellar Gospel Music Awards, but he also took home ‘Artist of the Year’ for the 3rd year in a row.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
As Senior Pastor of Rock City Church in Birmingham, Alabama, he admits that he views himself as a better Pastor than musical artist.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM
The 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards will air Sunday, August 6th at 8/7c on BET.
Related:
Pastor Mike Jr. Leads 2023 Stellar Award Winners
Pastor Mike Jr. Brings Us To Church With Talks Of Ministry, Music And Collaborating With His Mom
Bishop William Murphy Releases ‘Something God’ and Turns 50! [LISTEN]
Pastor Mike Jr. Talks New Music and New Stellar Awards [LISTEN] was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Talk Relocating For Zaya And Teaching Their Kids Compassion In ‘PARENTS’
-
Black Barbie Played A Positive Role In Shaping Little Black Girls’ Self-Image
-
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56
-
Flyaway Contest: Win a Trip to SweatFest 2023 in Punta Cana
-
Angus Cloud, Fan-Favorite Star of HBO’s Euphoria, Dead at 25
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Open Mic Night at Rockhouse: We're Looking For The BEST Singers in H-Town
-
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Vice President Sets the Record Straight, Summer Heat & More