Comedian, actor, and TV personality Wayne Brady, 51, is ready to tell the world about his newfound sexuality. In a recent exclusive interview, Brady comes out as pansexual and opens up about what it means for his family.

“I am pansexual…bisexual — with an open mind!,” he laughingly tells PEOPLE.

Pansexuality is being attracted—physically, sexually, and/or emotionally—to any person, regardless of their gender identity. Many credit the 1990’s for the popularization of the term.

The ‘Lets Make A Deal’ host also reveals the interesting dynamics within his household and how the new discovery fits into it. Under his Malibu roof includes his 20-year-old daughter Maile, ex-wife Mandie (who he first came out to), and her current partner Jason.

“I just said, ‘Great.’ As I knew coming out would help him be happier,” his ex-wife states when asked her reaction to the news.

Mandie and Jason welcomed a baby in 2021, whom Wayne co-parents. More details of the blended Brady family can be found in their upcoming reality series, set to release next year on Hulu.

Other celebs who have come out as pansexual include Janelle Monáe, Miley Cyrus, and Lizzo.

Wayne Brady Reveals His Pansexuality was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com