Rest in Peace: ‘Cha Cha Slide’ Creator DJ Casper Dead at 58

Music fans got some sad news Monday (August 7) as news broke that DJ Casper, the Chicago native who birthed an international dance craze with the “Cha Cha Slide,” has passed away. He was 58 years old.

Born Willie Perry Jr, Casper had been diagnosed with kidney and liver cancer in 2016. His time in the limelight began with the “Cha Cha Slides” released in 2000. The record, which was accompanied by a dance, topped music charts in the United States and abroad. Even twenty years later, the track remains a popular song of choice at parties, celebrations, and sporting events.

Earlier this year, Casper told Chicago’s ABC7 that even he was surprised that the song became a global phenomenon.

“When I first did it, I did it as an aerobic exercise for my nephew at Bally’s,” Casper said. “From there, it just took off. Elroy Smith from WGCI grabbed ahold of it.”

During his interview, Casper reflected on the lasting impact the “Cha Cha Slide” made on an international scale.

“I have one of the biggest songs that played at all stadiums: hockey, basketball, football, baseball; they played it at the Olympics,” Casper said. “It was something that everybody could do.”