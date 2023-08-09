Yung Bleu is heading out for his Love Scars Tour, with a stop at Houston’s historic Warehouse Live on Sunday, September 3rd.
Produced by Black Promoters Collective, the 17-city nationwide trek will kick off in San Fransisco on Aug. 24 and wind through major cities like Atlanta, Toronto, New York, and more. It will come to a close in Chicago on Sept. 30.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Thu, Aug. 24, 2023, San Francisco, CA – The Regency
Fri, Aug. 25, 2023, Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda
Sun, Aug. 27, 2023, Meza, AZ – Nile Theater
Fri, Sept. 1, 2023, Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom
Sat, Sept. 2, 2023, New Orleans, LA – Joy Theatre
Sun, Sept. 3, 2023, Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
Thu, Sept. 7, 2023, Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
Fri, Sept. 8, 2023, Charlotte, NC – QC Soundstage
Yung Blue ‘Love Scars’ Tour Hits Houston’s Warehouse Live September 3 was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Talk Relocating For Zaya And Teaching Their Kids Compassion In ‘PARENTS’
-
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56
-
Black Barbie Played A Positive Role In Shaping Little Black Girls’ Self-Image
-
Flyaway Contest: Win a Trip to SweatFest 2023 in Punta Cana
-
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Vice President Sets the Record Straight, Summer Heat & More
-
Angus Cloud, Fan-Favorite Star of HBO’s Euphoria, Dead at 25
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Open Mic Night at Rockhouse: We're Looking For The BEST Singers in H-Town