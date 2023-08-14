Free 6-piece wings and fries, this is a delicious way to support our teachers for the new school year. Drop off much-needed supplies August 16th.
WHAT: Back To School Teacher Supply Drive
WHERE: Prospect Park (3100 Fountain View Drive)
TIME: 4p-8p
DATE: August 16, 2023
Prospect Park Back To School Drive: Support Our Schools August 16 was originally published on theboxhouston.com
