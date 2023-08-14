Back To School

Prospect Park Back To School Drive: Support Our Schools August 16

Published on August 14, 2023

Back to School Supply Drive

Free 6-piece wings and fries, this is a delicious way to support our teachers for the new school year. Drop off much-needed supplies August 16th.

WHAT: Back To School Teacher Supply Drive

WHERE: Prospect Park (3100 Fountain View Drive)

TIME: 4p-8p

DATE: August 16, 2023

