Still Making History: Babyface Hits New Career Milestone with Latest Single ‘As A Matter Of Fact’

Babyface has reached a remarkable milestone in his illustrious career. His latest single, “As a matter of fact,” has spent an impressive five consecutive weeks at the top spot on Billboard’s R&B Adult Airplay chart. This achievement not only marks Babyface’s longest-running single to date but also the longest streak from a male artist in 3 years on this chart.
Babyface, who signed with P Music Group for management in April of 2022, partnered with the label to release “As a matter of fact.” This collaboration showcases the synergy between Babyface and P Music Group, highlighting their shared vision for releasing exceptional music.
Expressing his gratitude, Babyface states, “I am grateful and blessed to have another number one song on Billboard’s R&B radio chart as a solo artist after 26 years. I am thankful to still be here and do what I love, creating music. It will always come back to the music.”
-
Win $250 PLUS Tickets To See LL Cool J, The Roots and More LIVE!!
-
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Talk Relocating For Zaya And Teaching Their Kids Compassion In ‘PARENTS’
-
Luscious Celebrity Looks From LaQuan Smith We Love
-
Angus Cloud, Fan-Favorite Star of HBO’s Euphoria, Dead at 25
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Open Mic Night at Rockhouse: We're Looking For The BEST Singers in H-Town
-
Hip Hop Hotties Cover ‘Men’s Health’ Magazine. And They Look Good
-
Mary J. Blige And Simone I. Smith Are Honoring 50 Years Of Hip-Hop With A Special Capsule Collection Of Doorknocker Earrings