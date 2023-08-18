[VIDEO] Terran Green, Man Accused Of Shooting Three Officers, Surrenders In Northeast Harris County

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

A dramatic scene in Northeast Houston came to an abrupt end late last night as Terran Green, the man police say shot a deputy Wednesday (Aug 16) and two other law enforcement officers the following day, surrendered to police after barricading himself inside a home, resulting in a five-hour standoff with authorities.⁣ ⁣

RELATED: [VIDEO] Two Officers Wounded During Standoff With Man Suspected Of Shooting Deputy

Friday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Green has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder.

The wild series of events began August 16th, when 29-year-old deputy Joseph Anderson was shot twice by Green while attempting to make a traffic stop. Green has a lengthy criminal record and there was a warrant out for his arrest at the time he shot Anderson.

A Blue Alert was issued for Terran Green hours after the shooting. Blue Alerts are issued to help apprehend those suspected in the attack or killing of state or federal law enforcement officers.

“This person is obviously considered dangerous. They shot a deputy, and it’s unacceptable,” Gonzalez said shortly after the initial shooting occured. “We’re not going to tolerate it — not now and not at any point. We’re going to do everything we can to bring him to justice.”

In a post on X (formerly named Twitter), Gov. Greg Abbott stated that a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to Terran’s arrest is being offered. In addition, the FBI also offered $20,000 and Crime Stoppers offered an additional $5,000.

On Thursday, authorities received information that led the to a home located in the Humble area where it was believed Green could be hiding. A policeman and a U.S. Marshal approached the home and both were struck by gunfire. What proceeded next was a five hour standoff between Green and authorities, during which time tear gas, a robot dog and a SWAT vehicle known as “The Rook” to punch holes in the front of the home in an attempt to remove the suspect from inside the home.

Then around midnight, Green surrendered and was taken into custody.

Anderson underwent surgery and is reportedly now in stable condition. The two officers who were wounded Thursday have been listed as being in good condition.

[VIDEO] Terran Green, Man Accused Of Shooting Three Officers, Surrenders In Northeast Harris County was originally published on theboxhouston.com