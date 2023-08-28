Majic 102.1
Listen Live
H-Town

Diddy Just Kicked $1 Million Bucks To Another HBCU

Published on August 28, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Leave it up to legendary icon Diddy to make another generous contribution to another  Historic Black College. His grandmother

left a strong impact on his life, were he hasn’t forgot where he came from. Press play to check out the energy and advice Diddy mentioned

during a field interview. Jackson State University are the new recipients of an $1 million dollar donation. Diddy is a proud product of Howard

University. Paying it forward for the right cause, way to to Diddy!

Follow Ya Pilot P-skillz on all platforms @Pskillzflo

 

 

The post Diddy Just Kicked $1 Million Bucks To Another HBCU appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Diddy Just Kicked $1 Million Bucks To Another HBCU  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from Majic 102.1

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close