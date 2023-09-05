Majic 102.1
Listen Live
H-Town

Shaq Returns To H-Town, Stops By Bun B’s Trill Burgers Restaurant

The popular burger joint has become a must-visit locale for celebrities while in Houston.

Published on September 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE
Shaq, Bun B

Source: Donald Jones / Trill Burgers

RELATED: [PICS] Mike Tyson Vistis Trill Burgers Restaurant In Houston 

RELATED: [PICS] Drake Takes Juneteenth Trip To Houston, Links with Bun B

During his visit, Shaq ordered the Baby G Trill meal (single patty kids meal) with an Exotic Pop Bun B Orange Soda. The “Inside the NBA” analyst was in Houston opening the second Houston-area location of Big Chicken, a restaurant chain the Hall of Famer helped found in 2018.

Trill Burgers opened its long anticipated brick-and-mortar location on June 7 at 3607 S. Shepherd Dr. Rappers Drake and Ludacris have been among the notable guests, along with Sean Kingston, Houston’s Slim Thug, Sauce Walka, Willie D of the Geto Boys, Mike Tyson and former Houston Texans football stars Andre Johnson and Johnathan Joseph. trill-burgers.com

Shaq Returns To H-Town, Stops By Bun B’s Trill Burgers Restaurant  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Majic 102.1

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close