RELATED: [PICS] Mike Tyson Vistis Trill Burgers Restaurant In Houston
RELATED: [PICS] Drake Takes Juneteenth Trip To Houston, Links with Bun B
During his visit, Shaq ordered the Baby G Trill meal (single patty kids meal) with an Exotic Pop Bun B Orange Soda. The “Inside the NBA” analyst was in Houston opening the second Houston-area location of Big Chicken, a restaurant chain the Hall of Famer helped found in 2018.
Trill Burgers opened its long anticipated brick-and-mortar location on June 7 at 3607 S. Shepherd Dr. Rappers Drake and Ludacris have been among the notable guests, along with Sean Kingston, Houston’s Slim Thug, Sauce Walka, Willie D of the Geto Boys, Mike Tyson and former Houston Texans football stars Andre Johnson and Johnathan Joseph. trill-burgers.com
Shaq Returns To H-Town, Stops By Bun B’s Trill Burgers Restaurant was originally published on theboxhouston.com
