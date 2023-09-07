KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Join us for the South Texas Walk for Education and help UNCF raise funds to support our students.

UNCF and our HBCUs working together to maintain a pipeline of graduates ready to become the future generation of professionals in our country.

Come celebrate with your family, friends and coworkers. Let’s build better futures one step at a time.

Tom Bass Park, Section 1

3452 Fellow Road

Houston, TX 77047

(Near Arts Pavilion)

Day-of-Registration Opens — 7:00 AM – 7:40 AM

Alumni Village — 7:00 AM – 11:00 AM

All are welcome at the UNCF Hospitality/Alumni Village Tent for pre/post-walk refreshments and entertainment!

Start Stage Roll Calls — 7:30 AM – 7:45 AM

Start Stage Program Begins — 7:45 AM

Down to the Minute Stretch — 7:55 AM

Start Horns (4-minute intervals) — 8:00 AM

Event Concludes — 11:00 AM

Register for the UNCF Walk/Run/Jog/Bike For Education Event Sept 9 was originally published on theboxhouston.com