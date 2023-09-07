Register for the UNCF Walk/Run/Jog/Bike For Education Event Sept 9

Join us for the South Texas Walk for Education and help UNCF raise funds to support our students.
UNCF and our HBCUs working together to maintain a pipeline of graduates ready to become the future generation of professionals in our country.
Come celebrate with your family, friends and coworkers. Let’s build better futures one step at a time.
Tom Bass Park, Section 1
3452 Fellow Road
Houston, TX 77047
(Near Arts Pavilion)
Day-of-Registration Opens — 7:00 AM – 7:40 AM
Alumni Village — 7:00 AM – 11:00 AM
All are welcome at the UNCF Hospitality/Alumni Village Tent for pre/post-walk refreshments and entertainment!
Start Stage Roll Calls — 7:30 AM – 7:45 AM
Start Stage Program Begins — 7:45 AM
Down to the Minute Stretch — 7:55 AM
Start Horns (4-minute intervals) — 8:00 AM
Event Concludes — 11:00 AM
