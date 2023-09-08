Let’s Talk About It: Season 5 of Tamron Hall Returns To ABC13

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Tamron Hall is returning for a much-anticipated fifth season beginning Tuesday, September 5.

RELATED: Tamron Hall Reveals HelloBeautiful Digital Cover On ‘The Tamron Hall Show’

RELATED: Mary J. Blige Looked Stunning As She Dropped Gems On ‘Tamron Hall Show’: ‘I Feel Amazing’

Season four highlights included an on-site Uvalde special following the tragic school shooting, an hour on the banned books controversy, an exclusive interview and behind-the-scenes look at Usher’s Las Vegas residency, sit-downs with former first lady Michelle Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; and exclusive daytime interviews with Michelle Branch, Niecy Nash-Betts and her partner, Jessica Betts; “Blac Chyna” Angela White, Elizabeth Smart, Erykah Badu, Salt-N-Pepa, Tanya Tucker, Terrell Owens and more.

Hall is back and ready to push the conversation forward. Check out the video below and don’t miss Season 5, weekdays on ABC13.

Tamron Hall’s show focuses on conversations about a variety of topics. Whether it’s dissecting the latest fashion trends or tackling today’s toughest subjects, and more – nothing is off the table.