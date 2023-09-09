Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Venus and Serena Williams hands down have been the only black faces to have such recognition on the Tennis Court for the last 2 decades.
Welp here we are nine days into September of 2023, celebrating a new African American name for the record books. Coco Gauff is the new U.S.
Open of 2023. Coco recently went viral for calling out the umpire for unfair calls on the tennis court. One week later this Florida native has come to
claim her crown. She became a pro back in 2018, now she has woke up the masses with her athletic ability. Press play for a true look into her history
making moment.
Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms, and tune in every weekday from 3 to 7pm for the latest news and trends
The post New Black Girl Magic On The Tennis Court Thanks To CoCo appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
New Black Girl Magic On The Tennis Court Thanks To CoCo was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Win $250 Cash PLUS Tickets To See Katt Williams Live Sept 30
-
Save The Date: Majic Under The Stars Returns October 21st!
-
Hot and Trending: Meagan Good’s Divorce,Tia Mowry, and More!
-
Finger Lickin’ Foul? KFC Called Out For Ad Campaign Deemed “Racially Insensitive”
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
[VIDEO] Beyonce Spotted Tia Mowry At The Renaissance World Tour And Magic Happened
-
PV vs Grambling: State Fair Classic 2023 Saturday Sept. 30
-
Surprise! 10 Most Memorable Special Guests During Live Music Performances