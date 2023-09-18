Rickey Smiley Morning Show: Chrisette Michele, Guy Torry, Eddie George and more! [WATCH]

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show took over Tennessee State University to kick off the John A. Merritt Classic weekend with a live broadcast!

As the inaugural TSU and RSMS event, it surely did not disappointment! Appearances from Comedian Guy Torry, TSU football coach and former NFL star Eddie George, and a live performance from Chrisette Michele set it off the morning off.

The university’s very own President Dr. Glover explained a few reasons why TSU is special academically, culturally, and extracurricularly. She he was joined by TSU Aristocrat of Bands (who gave a remarkable surprise show during the broadcast) Director Dr. Reginald McDonald and John A. Merritt Classic’s Chairman AG Granderson representing the institution.

See: Tigers On Ice! First HBCU Ice Hockey Team To Arrive At Tennessee State

The John A. Merritt Classic serves as a tribute to John Merritt’s (the renowned football coach who led the TSU Tigers from 1963 to 1983) contributions to Tennessee State University and the sport of football, while also providing an opportunity to support the educational pursuits of TSU students and engage with the local community. As Merritt’s winning streak continued and more of his players made it to the NFL, both Tennessee and Tennessee State University gained increasing national attention. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter personally called Merritt to congratulate him on his 200th victory, highlighting the significance of his coaching accomplishments, according to JohnMerrittClassic.com.

