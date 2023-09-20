Rickey Smiley has officially announced the live taping of his brand new upcoming comedy special!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
After 10 years since his last comedy special recording in Atlanta, Georgia, the comedian and radio personality is bringing his special to his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama. He recalls early memories of working on the Doug Banks Morning Show (which Biz Markie mixed) and writing jokes during his shift at a clothing store near the Lyric Theatre (where the show will take place).
‘Everything comes around full circle,” Rickey stated.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Catch one (or all) of the three shows between December 30th and December 31st. Tickets officially go on sale this Friday, but presale tickets are now available for purchase. You don’t want to miss ‘The Return of Lil’ Darryl’!
“You think the first Lil’ Darryl was funny…O-M-G…I should be put in jail for this. That’s how funny [it is],” he describes.
To grab your tickets before they sell out, head www.RickeySmiley.com and use code: SMILEY at checkout
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Related: Rickey Smiley Lives His Best Life As He Dances With Anita Baker [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
See: Rickey Smiley & Special K Explain The Art Of Comedy After T.I. Gets Upset Over Sexual Assault Jokes
See: 8 Lessons to Live By From Rickey Smiley [WATCH]
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Rickey Smiley Announces ‘The Return of Lil’ Darryl’ Live Comedy Special [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Majic Under The Stars feat. Tyrese, Tamia, Tamar Braxton AND MORE! October 21st
-
Save The Date: Majic Under The Stars Returns October 21st!
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From TV Host Wife Jeannie Mai
-
Sha’Carri Richardson Rocks Natural Hair During Diamond League Final 2023: ‘I Had To Pull Out The Natural’
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
PV vs Grambling: State Fair Classic 2023 Saturday Sept. 30
-
NYFW Exclusive: Korto Momolu Combined African Culture With JOANN Fabrics To Make “Ink & Ivory” For SS24
-
Smothered Creamed Spinach Chicken Recipe