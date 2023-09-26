Philadelphia Police are investigating a suspicious case of a flight attendant found dead inside a Marriott hotel room at the Philadelphia International Airport.
Police responded to a call from the Philadelphia Airport Marriott at about 10:40 p.m. Monday.
A 66-year-old woman was discovered unresponsive inside of the hotel rooms by a cleaning crew. According to sources, the woman who was found dead was supposed to have checked out two days prior. It is not yet known how the hotel did not realize that she had not checked out.
Police said she was found with a cloth in her mouth. Police also found several unopened bottles of prescription drugs in the hotel room.
Sources said there were no signs of forced entry and no detectable signs of struggle. Homicide detectives are now involved in the mysterious death
READ MORE:
RELATED: Philadelphia Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Eddie Irizarry Cleared of All Charges
RELATED: Danielle Outlaw Steps Down As Philadelphia Police Commissioner
Flight attendant Found Dead with Cloth in Mouth at Airport Marriott was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
Majic Under The Stars feat. Tyrese, Tamia, Tamar Braxton AND MORE! October 21st
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From TV Host Wife Jeannie Mai
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
PV vs Grambling: State Fair Classic 2023 Saturday Sept. 30
-
Sha’Carri Richardson Rocks Natural Hair During Diamond League Final 2023: ‘I Had To Pull Out The Natural’
-
Smothered Creamed Spinach Chicken Recipe
-
NYFW Exclusive: Korto Momolu Combined African Culture With JOANN Fabrics To Make “Ink & Ivory” For SS24
-
Win Passes To Cedric The Entertainer LIVE Sept 27 at Rockhouse Southern Kitchen