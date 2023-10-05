Bill Bellamy is known for being a story teller and he came to the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry and did just that! The ‘Love Jones’ Actor talked about some of his most memorable moments with icons. The former TV host shared never before told stories about stars like Michael Jackson, Biggie, Aaliyah and R. Kelly. The comedian detailed a very interesting moment between him, R.Kelly, and Aaliyah. What was one of Biggie’s biggest fears? You’ll have to watch to find out! Lemonade stand you’re definitely going to want to hear this one! So grab your cup, throw it back, and sip on that!
Bill Bellamy Spills Never Before Told Stories about Aaliyah & R. Kelly, Biggie, and More! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
-
Win $250 PLUS Passes To Majic Under The Stars 2023!
-
Cheesy Chicken Mexican Doritos Casserole!
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Majic Under The Stars feat. Tyrese, Tamia, Tamar Braxton AND MORE! October 21st
-
Majic Under The Stars: Saturday October 21st
-
PV vs Grambling: State Fair Classic 2023 Saturday Sept. 30
-
Win A Day of Golf: Radio One Veterans Day Golf Classic Giveaway
-
Smothered Creamed Spinach Chicken Recipe