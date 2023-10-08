Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “All Progress Is The Result of Change”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

We’ve been talking about change and how if you want to get better results in the future, then you got in the past you gotta do things different in the future than you did in the past. I love this message from my book and attitude of excellence. Years ago, heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali was being interviewed by Howard Cosell, the noted sports announcer, Ali was preparing to go back in the ring after being away from backing for a number of years Cosell asked Muhammad Ali. Are you the same person that you were before? And Ali said, I certainly hope not.

Anyone who is the same 20 years later than they were 20 years earlier is a pitiful person. Ally was not the same fighter. He had changed his skills. His thinking had changed. He created a program called rope a dope. He leaned on the ropes until George Foreman wore himself out. Then Ali attacked and won the heavyweight championship.

Folks continue to change, continue to grow and continue to get better.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

All Progress Is The Result of Change | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com