Jada Pinkett-Smith Releases Shocking Details About Her Relationship with Will Smith [LISTEN]

Just weeks ahead of the release of Jada Pinkett-Smith’s tell-all memoir, ‘Worthy’, she reveals a few details from the book that have the internet talking!

The story first broke on Wednesday that she and long-time partner Will Smith, 55, are living apart and have been since their separation in 2016. Though rumors of break-ups and divorce have circulated throughout the years, neither Will or Jada, 52, have clearly addressed their marital status until now.

“By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying…I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” she told the Today Show’s Hoda Kotb.

As the infamous Will Smith and Chris Rock “slap” incident resurfaced amid the news, so did even more questions from the public. Amid the social media frenzy, Jada revealed more details about the dynamic between the three stars.

Pinkett-Smith alleges that Chris Rock once tried to date her (prior to the 2022 Oscars).

“Every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce,” Pinkett Smith told People magazine. “And this particular summer, Chris [Rock], he thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out…I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’.

She went tell that she refuted the rumors, and Chris profusely apologized.

The Smiths began dating in 1995 and married in 1997.

