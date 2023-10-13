Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.

Get the rundown on Jada revealing how 2Pac proposed to her, Jeannie Mai’s Jenkins divorce, Wendy Williams ex husband’s money woe’s, and more!

The post Hot and Trending: 2Pac’s Marriage Proposal to Jada, and more! appeared first on Black America Web.

