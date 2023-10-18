Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on T.I. retiring from music, Jada Pinkett-Smith speaks on her sexuality, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: TI Retiring From Music and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: TI Retiring From Music and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Isley Brothers Founder, Rudolph Isley, Dies at Age 84
-
Win $250 PLUS Passes To Majic Under The Stars 2023!
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Majic Under The Stars: Saturday October 21st
-
Cheesy Chicken Mexican Doritos Casserole!
-
Majic Under The Stars feat. Tyrese, Tamia, Tamar Braxton AND MORE! October 21st
-
Southern Soul Bowl HOUSTON: October 20th at The Arena Theatre