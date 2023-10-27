Richmond Faith Leaders Call Richmond Casino Resort On The Ballot ‘Exciting’

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

More than a dozen faith leaders in Richmond have announced their support for Richmond Grand, a proposed resort, casino and entertainment complex, which will be on the ballot this fall.

During a press conference this month, faith leaders announced their support for the project and the many benefits it looks to deliver for the city, including job creation, workforce development, economic empowerment, expanded childcare access and a safer city.

The multi-denominational faith coalition has partnered in signing an open letter urging Richmonders to vote “yes” this fall for good jobs, community investment and a stronger city.

“This fall, we can vote for economic empowerment, community investment, and family-sustaining jobs for more of our fellow Richmonders. We urge all Richmond residents to embrace this opportunity by voting YES for Richmond Grand,” the letter states. “We believe the proposed Richmond Grand will give more Richmonders an opportunity for a great job, deliver real investment in communities that are too often forgotten, and help create a stronger, safer city.”

The letter also promotes Richmond Grand’s creation of 1,300 good-paying union careers, thousands of construction jobs and revenue to expand access to childcare as key reasons the project has earned their support.

“Let us join together—as one, united community—and vote ‘yes’ for Richmond Grand,” the letter concludes.

Current signatories of the open letter from Richmond faith leaders include:

Dr. Dwight C. Jones

Dr. Derik E. Jones

Pastor Michael Jones

Rev. Delores McQuinn

Rev. F. Todd Gray

Dr. Lester Frye

Dr. A. Lincoln James

Dr. Yvonne Jones-Bibb

Dr. Rodney D. Waller

Dr. Patricia Gould-Champ

Dr. Gregory Howard

Dr. Lucy James

Pastor Michael Hathaway

Faith leaders in Richmond aren’t the only community leaders endorsing the proposed project.

Other key civil rights, economic development and labor unions in Richmond have also announced their support for Richmond Grand, including Richmond Branch NAACP, Virginia State Conference NAACP, Richmond Crusade for Voters, ChamberRVA, Richmond Region Tourism, The Metropolitan Business League, UNITE HERE, Richmond Building and Construction Trades Council, and nearly two-dozen local unions.

In August, Richmonders got their first look at new plans for the proposed Richmond Grand Resort & Casino, which will be located off I-95 in South Richmond.

The resort, casino and entertainment complex is projected to create at least 1,300 well-paying jobs averaging $55,000 in annual compensation including benefits and generate at least $30 million in annual tax revenue for the City of Richmond. It is a joint venture of Churchill Downs, Incorporated and Urban One and will use no public funds, incentives or tax breaks.

Richmond Grand will include world-class features and attractions including:

A new 250-room luxury hotel, meticulously crafted to the demanding AAA Four Diamond standard for amenities, finishes, and features

Resort-style amenities including a luxury spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, and outdoor pools and cabanas to relax and lounge

A new 55-acre park in Southside for concerts, pickleball, festivals, farmer’s markets, and family activities

A spacious, high-end gaming floor with card games and table games like poker, blackjack, craps and roulette, a high-limit room for high rollers, fun and exciting slots of all prices, and an onsite sportsbook

Top-tier entertainment options in a state-of-the-art 3,000-seat concert venue to host national touring musicians, comedians, and shows

Fine dining options including local restaurants, breweries, and suppliers from RVA’s incredible food scene

Brand new high-tech film and audio production facilities to solidify Richmond’s position as a prime location for the film, television, and music industries, and to attract creative talent from around the world to RVA.

Event space to welcome conventions, sporting events, trade associations, and faith communities to Richmond.

