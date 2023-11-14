Enter To Win: IJustGotHit.Com’s Single Mom’s Shopping Spree

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Ready To Win A $500 Christmas Shopping Spree?I Just Got Hit and 97.9 The Box are ready to bless forty lucky families with a $500 Shopping Spree! If 2023 has been a tough year for your family and you need a little help, let us know! We’re ready to help.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

How To Enter:Step One: Entrant must fill out the short form on the Contest Landing Page and click submit. Those submitting a fully completed short form will receive an email containing the Holiday Helpline phone number. Step Two: Call the Holiday Helpline phone number and, after the beep, record a Sixty (:60) second voice message telling us why you should be selected as one of the Forty (40) Single Moms who win the $500 gift card. All voicemails will be listened to. New winners will be selected each day. All winners can expect to be informed of their selection via phone call, SMS, or text, or

email. IJustGotHit (Sponsor) reserves the right to disqualify anyone not following all contest rules.

