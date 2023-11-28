Teyana Taylor Was All Body In A Black Rick Owens Gown At The ‘Vanity Fair’ 2023 Gotham Awards

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor looked stunning in an all-black Rick Owens gown that she sported to the Vanity Fair 2023 Gotham Awards. The artist flexed her flawless silhouette as she struck various poses in the form-fitting dress, serving body and style for days.

Teyana Taylor x Rick Owens

A simple fitted black dress worn with bold jewelry will forever be a vibe. Teyana Taylor understood this concept and carried it out marvelously at the 2023 Gotham Awards, where the actress was nominated for her leading performance in her latest movie, A Thousand and One. Taylor’s dress featured spaghetti straps, a scoop neck, and a mermaid bottom. The multihyphenate styled the chic garb with ornate gold jewelry that draped around her neck, wrists, fingers, nose, and ears. She completed the look with gorgeous faux locs in a half up, half down ‘do and artistic nail art featuring diamond-clad jewels.

Receiving accolades for her role in One Thousand and One is a huge honor for Taylor. In a past discussion with Interview magazine, the Harlem native opened up about how taking on the role of her character, Inez, was something she needed to do for herself. “I knew that I needed to prove myself, and the fact that this moment, that reminds me of my life and my family so much, is the moment that has taken me to heights I’ve always dreamed of and appreciation that I’ve yearned for, is amazing. And the fact that this is the first job that I took as a retired artist, when everybody told me that singing was my end-all, be-all. This was a faith walk for me, you know what I’m saying,” stated the songstress.

Taylor is effortlessly embracing her glow-up era, and we are here for it. We can’t wait to see how she continues to blossom.

