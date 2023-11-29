Alfredas gives us all the entertainment news you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on T.I. and his son, Diddy stepping down, Tina Knowles steps up to defend Beyonce, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: T.I. and His Son, Tina Knowles and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: T.I. and His Son, Tina Knowles and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie Recipe
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Cassie Accuses Sean Combs of Rape and Years of Abuse in Lawsuit
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler Recipe
-
Southern Pecan Pound Cake Recipe
-
Sweetie Pie’s Macaroni & Cheese Recipe
-
Bacon Jalapeno Deviled Eggs Recipe