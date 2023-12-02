Shaunie Henderson Debuts A New Blonde Look

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Shaunie Henderson is rocking a brand new look.

The reality TV queen took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal a brand-new hairstyle and we’re in awe! In a selfie-style video, Henderson served face as she debuted her new blonde hair color, complete with a fresh cut and eloquent beach waves. She wore the new style parted over to one side of her face with the other side tucked behind her ear. And she’s definitely all of us after leaving the salon, because she couldn’t help but play in her newly dyed locs as she showed off the fresh cut and color to perfection in the social media video.

“NEW LOOK, WHO DIS? ,” she captioned the post. Check it out below.

Henderson’s Instagram followers completely ate this look up, leaving over 4 thousand comments underneath the video at the time of this post. “This is it. This is the look right here,” and “Now that looks like you and you’re wearing it WELL!!!! ” were among the top comments. Others simply left fire flame and heart eye emojis under the post to share their appreciation for the beauty’s new blonde color.

The Basketball Wives star has a lot to smile about these days, as she celebrated being married to her husband, Pastor Keion Henderson, for one year this past May. At the time, she opened up to PEOPLE about how married life has been with the pastor, calling it “easy.”

“Newlywed life is amazing,” she shared with the online publication. “I love this guy, and the best part about it is he’s my best friend.”

She continued by explaining that the two “enjoy each other” and “enjoy being around each other” which definitely adds to the easiness of their union.

Shaunie and Keion Henderson officially wed in May 2022 in a private ceremony held in Anguilla. The couple’s nuptials were officiated by Bishop T.D. Jakes and included special performances by Yolanda Adams and the Isley Brothers. The couple initially announced their engagement in November 2021 after dating for nearly two years.

