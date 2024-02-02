LeBron James Parlays His Way Into Partnership With DraftKings

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

If you needed a sign to place that parlay on the Super Bowl, this might be it.

Gambling’s appeal has widened since becoming legal, and now the king himself is getting involved.

Professional athletes are usually barred from participating, but LeBron James has inked a partnership deal with DraftKings sportsbook. It’s against league rules for James to speak on NBA betting, so he’ll be delving into the NFL and college football instead.

James’ competitive nature and sports smarts know no bounds, and DraftKings CEO Jason Robins is ready for him to share his opinion with the sports world.

“Welcoming one of the most influential and greatest athletes of all time, LeBron James, to the DraftKings family is an absolute honor and privilege,” Robins said in a statement. “LeBron will help support key football initiatives and tentpole events through content creation, such as weekly football pick, and more.”

The decision comes after James posted weekly clips to Instagram giving his picks throughout the 2023-24 season.

James joins an already stacked roster of celebrities working with DraftKings, including Michael Jordan, David Beckham, and Snoop Dogg. This move proves to be different because most athletes retire from their respective sports before the betting endorsement. Other sportsbooks with retired athletes on payroll include BetMGM with Wayne Gretzky, Tom Brady, and Barry Sanders, FanDuel with Rob Gronkowski, and WynnBet with Shaq.

There are no specifics regarding contract amounts or what platform we’ll see James’ pick on. Last year, the four-time champ revealed that despite being a longtime Dallas Cowboys fan, his allegiance is now with his hometown team, the Cleveland Browns.

“I’m a Browns fan now. It’s my hometown. It’s been disgusting my whole life, but we have hope every year,” he said on an episode of NFL on Prime Video.

