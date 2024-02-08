‘On Your Feet’ Actress Kristen Tarragó On Bringing The Gloria Estefan Story to Life

ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish! Kristen Tarragó stars in the play as Gloria Fajardo in the current production of this Broadway National Tour.
Tarrago caught up with K.G. Smooth of Majic 102.1 to talk about the play, which is playing now at The Hobby Center. Check out the video below.
