‘Super Freak: The Rick James Story’ Coming To Houston March 14-17

PRESENTED BY JE’CARYOUS JOHNSON & TY JAMES
Standing 5’11” with his iconic braids and leather-clad body, Rick’s flamboyant and unruly stage persona takes center stage. Super Freak: The Rick James Story brings Rick James’ turbulent life to the stage, creating a musical extravaganza that immerses the audience in a vibrant and sensual showcase of his popular hits such as “Give It to Me Baby,” “Mary Jane,” and “Super Freak.”
Beyond the glittering facade, the musical explores the layers of Rick’s internal struggles and insane lifestyle filled sex, drugs, and music. Super Freak: The Rick James Story captures the essence of a musical icon, leaving audiences with an unforgettable experience and the resounding declaration, “He’s Rick James, Bitch!”
