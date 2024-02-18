Has Yolanda Adams Ever Considered Doing R+B?

You don’t have a career as stellar and longstanding as Yolanda Adams has experienced without a fair share of offers to step outside of your lane.
In this clip, the Yolanda speaks about an instance where she was approached about doing R&B. Catch The Madd Hatta Show Weekdays only on Majic 1021.
Check out the video below.
