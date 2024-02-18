Listen Live
Radio One Exclusives

Has Yolanda Adams Ever Considered Doing R+B?

Published on February 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Yolanda Adams

Source: Majic 102.1 / The Madd Hatta Show

You don’t have a career as stellar and longstanding as Yolanda Adams has experienced without a fair share of offers to step outside of your lane.

In this clip, the Yolanda speaks about an instance where she was approached about doing R&B. Catch The Madd Hatta Show Weekdays only on Majic 1021.

Check out the video below.

 

More from Majic 102.1

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close