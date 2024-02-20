Former Rockets Player Robert Reid Dead at 68

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Sad news for sports fans and The City of Houston as a whole. Robert Reid, the NBA star who played 10 season with the Rockets and helped take the team to their first two NBA Finals — passed away on Monday (Feb 19) following a battle with cancer. He was 68 years old.

The news was confirmed online by Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta earlier today.

“It is with great sorrow that my family and I received the news of the passing of Rockets legend, Robert Reid,” Fertitta wrote in a Twitter post. “I have had the privilege of knowing Robert for over 40 years, and his presence always brought joy and positivity to any room he entered. I will never forget watching the Rockets teams he was a part of in the ’80s compete in the Finals and the love he had for the game. My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Diana, and all those who held him dear. Robert’s absence will be deeply felt, and he will be fondly remembered.”